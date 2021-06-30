Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
boston restaurant talk

Shake Shack to Open at Somerville's Assembly Row on July 5

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Getty Images

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Last summer, it was reported that a New York-based group of burger and shake spots would be opening a new location in a growing development in Somerville. Now we have learned that the new outlet is only a few days away from debuting.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a press release, Shake Shack is slated to open at the base of the new Miscela residential building at Assembly Row on Monday, July 5 at 11 a.m., with $1 from every burger sold that day going to Project Bread. The new location of Shake Shack joins a handful of others in the Greater Boston area, including in Boston's Seaport District, Downtown Crossing, and Back Bay, Cambridge's Harvard Square, The Street Chestnut Hill, Legacy Place in Dedham, Arsenal Yards in Watertown, and Woburn.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Bruins 22 mins ago

Maine's Minor League Hockey Team to Affiliate With Bruins

jellyfish 32 mins ago

Mass. Officials Warn of Venomous Portuguese Man-of-War at State Beach

The address for the new Shake Shack in Somerville is 355 Assembly Row, Somerville, MA, 02145. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.shakeshack.com/

[Earlier Article]
Yakitori Totto, Shake Shack Are Coming to Somerville's Assembly Row

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)


Payment Options
Option 1 : $1.00 USD - monthlyOption 2 : $5.00 USD - monthlyOption 3 : $10.00 USD - monthly
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

boston restaurant talkShake Shack
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us