Shelter-in-Place Ordered for Part of Norwood, Mass.

Residents in the area of Azalea Drive were asked to shelter in place inside their homes, according to police

By Nathalie Sczublewski

A shelter-in-place was issued for some residents of Norwood, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

Residents near Azalea Drive were asked to remain inside their homes until further notice, according to the Norwood Police Department.

Police didn't immediately say what was the cause of the shelter-in-place order. They called the situation active.

Azalea Drive is near Norwood Memorial Airport, between Route 1 and I-95.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

