‘Shocked and saddened': Middle school community mourns loss of student killed in Middleborough fire

The school community in Middleborough, Massachusetts, is in mourning after a local middle school student died in a house fire early Saturday morning.

"It is with great sadness that I send this message out today sharing a devastating loss we have experienced within our school community. Yesterday we lost one of our Nichols Middle School students who was in a tragic house fire. This unforeseen event has left us all shocked and saddened," Middleborough School Superintendent Carolyn Lyons said in a statement on Sunday.

She said the loss impacts not only the Nichols Middle School, where the girl was a student, but also the Burkland Elementary School and Middleborough High School communities where family members attended.

"We extend our deepest condolences to our student’s family and friends as they navigate this extremely tough time," Lyons said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

She said no further details can be released because the investigation into the fire remains active. But she said the school community is already mobilizing to support the family. Grief counselors will also be at the middle school on Monday for anyone requiring assistance.

The fire was first reported around 2 a.m. Saturday at 27 Pearl St., according to the Middleborough Fire Department. When police and firefighters arrived at the scene, heavy flames were already coming from the first and second floors of the house.

Once the fire was knocked down, a girl was found dead inside. Her name has not yet been released.

Mourners who arrived at the home on Saturday say the parents of the child who died have been away on vacation.

Three others were also injured in the fire. No update on their conditions was available on Sunday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.