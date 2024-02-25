66-year-old dead after single-car crash in Middleborough

A fatal crash was reported on Route 105 in Middleborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a social media post shortly before 2 p.m. that the crash occurred on Route 105 north in the area of 104 Thompson St.

Authorities say that they found a car that had crashed into a tree.

Middleborough Police say a 66-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The man has not been identified.

The road is closed in both directions at Precinct and Plain streets. Detours are in place on Thompson Street at Plain Street and Thompson Street at Precinct Street.

No further details were released.