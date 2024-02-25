Massachusetts

66-year-old dead after single-car crash in Middleborough

Detours are in place on Thompson Street at Plain Street and Thompson Street at Precinct Street.

By Marc Fortier

A fatal crash was reported on Route 105 in Middleborough, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said in a social media post shortly before 2 p.m. that the crash occurred on Route 105 north in the area of 104 Thompson St.

Authorities say that they found a car that had crashed into a tree.

Middleborough Police say a 66-year-old man was declared dead at the scene. The man has not been identified.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The road is closed in both directions at Precinct and Plain streets. Detours are in place on Thompson Street at Plain Street and Thompson Street at Precinct Street.

No further details were released.

Middleborough 2 hours ago

‘Shocked and saddened': Middle school community mourns loss of student killed in Middleborough fire

Middleborough Feb 9

Woman dead in fiery SUV-delivery truck crash in Middleborough

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us