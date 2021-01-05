Local

Newton

Person Shot in Confrontation Involving Police in Newton Highlands, Authorities Say

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the incident or how badly the person was wounded

By Asher Klein and John Moroney

Police investigators at the scene of a shooting in Newton Highlands
A person was shot Tuesday in the Newton Highlands neighborhood of Newton, Massachusetts, prosecutors said.

The shooting took place during some kind of confrontation with police on Lincoln Street, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office.

The office is investigating, and a representative confirmed that a person who is not a police officer was shot during the incident.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the incident or how badly the person was wounded.

Neighbors said the shooting took place at a candy shop on the street, where investigators could be seen Tuesday afternoon. A man who lives upstairs at one point went into the store with a knife, the building's property manager said, though authorities have yet to confirm that information.

The candy store owner was not hurt.

"It was very distinct," said one local business owner of the six gunshots he heard.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

