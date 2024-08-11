Massachusetts

Shots fired into Braintree home

Braintree police believe this was a targeted incident

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Shots were fired into a home in Braintree, Massachusetts, Sunday morning in what police believe was a targeted incident.

Braintree police said they're investigating the incident that occurred in the 2000 block of Washington Street.

According to police, it does not appear this was a random act. Further details have not been shared amid the ongoing investigation.

Video shows evidence markers littering the walkway near the home's front porch with several investigators combing the scene.

More information will be available at a later time, police said.

