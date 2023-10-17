Israel-Hamas War

‘Show compassion': Helping children and adults deal with emotional impact of war

Many worldwide are dealing with what experts call "secondary trauma" as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on

By Abbey Niezgoda

Even though the war between Israel and Hamas is happening thousands of miles away, it is having a deep emotional impact on many in Massachusetts.

Both Israeli and Palestinian Americans said they are dealing with what experts call "secondary trauma."

One Israeli therapist based in Natick is part of a group offering free sessions for those impacted by the crisis. She said her phone has not stopped ringing since the war started.

"The people that called me were in a state of shock," Dr. Miri Bar-Halpern Hobin said. "One person I spoke with was on the phone with her friends as they were murdered."

Bar-Halpern Hobin said she is telling her patients to practice breathing and grounding. She also authored a book to help young children process terror. She said many feel anxiety, grief, fear and helplessness.

"Lives are being lost on both sides," she said. "This is not about the politics of it. This is about making people feel safe, so my advice is to show compassion, no matter what side of the spectrum you are."

Yuval Levy, a senior at Brookline High School who has family in Israel, saw a need for help at her school. She hosted an "Affinity Space" last week, which was a form of group therapy. Students, teachers and guidance counselors all attended.

"It really gave people the opportunity to be with people who understand them, to be with people who share their struggles, and to understand they're not alone," Levy said.

She got permission to host another session this week and said she will continue to provide resources for her community.

"The motivation was, 'How can I make sure the students at Brookline High School don't feel antagonized and isolated?' It's really just making sure we are together in such a difficult time," Levy said.

