One Person Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash in Duxbury

Motorists are being told to seek alternate routes if possible

By Marc Fortier

Duxbury Fire PIO

Massachusetts State Police are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries on Route 3 in Duxbury.

The crash was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash involved a rollover.

Lane closures are in place to facilitate the crash investigation and cleanup, state police said.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes if possible.

A photo shared by the Duxbury Fire Department showed a vehicle on its side in the middle of the woods just off the highway. They said one patient was transported.

