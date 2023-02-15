One Person Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash in Duxbury

Massachusetts State Police are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries on Route 3 in Duxbury.

The crash was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash involved a rollover.

#MAtraffic Route 3 southbound in #Duxbury single vehicle crash with serious injuries. Lane closures in place to facilitate crash investigation and cleanup. Seek alternate route if possible. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) February 15, 2023

Lane closures are in place to facilitate the crash investigation and cleanup, state police said.

Crash with overturned vehicle and serious injuries in #Duxbury on US-3-SB near Exit 24. Left lane closed. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) February 15, 2023

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes if possible.

A photo shared by the Duxbury Fire Department showed a vehicle on its side in the middle of the woods just off the highway. They said one patient was transported.