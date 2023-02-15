One Person Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash in Duxbury

Massachusetts State Police are at the scene of a single-vehicle crash with serious injuries on Route 3 in Duxbury.
The crash was reported shortly after 3:30 p.m. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash involved a rollover.
Lane closures are in place to facilitate the crash investigation and cleanup, state police said.
Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes if possible.
A photo shared by the Duxbury Fire Department showed a vehicle on its side in the middle of the woods just off the highway. They said one patient was transported.