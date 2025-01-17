New Britain

Six people seriously injured in crash in New Britain, Conn.

State police said six people have serious injuries after a crash on Route 72 in New Britain.
NBC Connecticut

Six people have serious injuries after a crash in New Britain on Thursday night.

State police said a 25-year-old Waterbury woman was driving a BMW SUV on Route 72 in New Britain when she lost control of the vehicle and hit the guardrail around 7:47 p.m.

The SUV rolled over and landed in the median.

The driver and the passengers, an 18-year-old Naugatuck woman, and a 24-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, a 20-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman, all from Waterbury, suffered serious and possibly life-threatening injuries, according to police.   

All six were taken to the hospital.

State police are investigating.

Anyone who saw the crash or who has video of the crash is asked to call Trooper Kaitlyn DeMaio at Troop H, 860-534-1098 or e-mail kaitlyn.demaio@ct.gov.

