Small Plane Crash at Portland Jetport Sends 2 to Hospital, Closes Airport

Flights to the Portland International Jetport were being held at their points of origin, the airport said on Twitter.

By Asher Klein

NECN

A small plane crashed at the Portland International Jetport, the Maine city's major airport, police said.

The two people on board were taken to the hospital, Portland police said, with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The airport was being temporarily closed. Flights were being held at their points of origin, and three flights heading to Portland were diverted to New Hampshire and Boston, the jetport said on Twitter.

As of shortly before 5 p.m. the main runway at the airport had reopened, but the smaller one where the plane crashed remains closed, airport officials said on Twitter.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information.

