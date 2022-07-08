Small Plane Crash at Portland Jetport Sends 2 to Hospital, Closes Airport

A small plane crashed at the Portland International Jetport, the Maine city's major airport, police said.

The two people on board were taken to the hospital, Portland police said, with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The airport was being temporarily closed. Flights were being held at their points of origin, and three flights heading to Portland were diverted to New Hampshire and Boston, the jetport said on Twitter.

As of shortly before 5 p.m. the main runway at the airport had reopened, but the smaller one where the plane crashed remains closed, airport officials said on Twitter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Jetport will be closed temporarily. https://t.co/BRrw3bu2rh — Portland (ME) Police (@PolicePortland) July 8, 2022

The Jetport is currently closed while emergency crews respond. Flights are being held at origin airports. https://t.co/i4J9DTfu8y — Portland Jetport (@portlandjetport) July 8, 2022

UPDATE:

3 inbound flights have diverted to other airports.



Southwest 3102 to Manchester

United 2465 to Boston

United 785 to Boston — Portland Jetport (@portlandjetport) July 8, 2022

This breaking news story will be updated with more information.