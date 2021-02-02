Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
plane crash

Small Plane Crashes in Leicester, 3 Hospitalized

Firefighters shared an image of the crashed but largely intact blue-and-silver plane in the snow

By Asher Klein

A crashed plane in Leicester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021.
Town of Spencer Fire and Emergency Services

A small plane crashed in Leicester, Massachusetts, Tuesday and several people have been taken to the hospital, authorities said.

It wasn't immediately clear if anyone had died in the crash or what caused it.

The fire department in neighboring Spencer said that three people were taken out of the plane and sent to the hospital. They shared an image of the crashed but largely intact blue-and-silver plane in the snow, which they said was on which crashed on Moosehill Road on the line between the two towns west of Worcester.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Massachusetts State Police 1 hour ago

Mass. State Police Sergeant Charged With Assaulting Girlfriend

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Mass. Confirms 1,963 New Coronavirus Cases, 45 More Deaths

While Massachusetts State Police said that there were four people aboard the plane, the Federal Aviation Administration said there were three. Neither agency gave any information on the occupants' conditions.

The plane is a Piper PA-46 and the crash took place just before 5 a.m. about three miles northwest of Worcester Regional Airport, according to the FAA, which will investigate the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

plane crashMassachusettsMassachusetts State PoliceLeicester
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us