Smoke was rising from the MBTA's North Station in Boston Thursday.

It wasn't immediately clear what the source of the smoke was, but it rose up past Interstate 93 and the Zakim Bridge, and TD Garden. Firefighters were seen on the platform, and video from a witness showed the smoke rising.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the Boston Fire Department and MBTA for information.

Crews were seen spraying down a train.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.