Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Has Already Fallen in Massachusetts

Snow started falling on Sunday morning in parts of New England.
Some areas are expected to see as much as a half a foot of snow by the time the storm is done. The snowfall totals and scope of the storm have risen from what was originally anticipated.
Here's a look at some of those snowfall totals from cities and towns across New England as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.
Massachusetts
Monson: 2.3"
Hopkinton: 1.3"
Norton: 2"
Amesbury: 1.5"
Mendon: 2"
Lexington: 1.9"
Wellesley: 2"
Lunenburg: 0.5"
Southwick: 0.3"
West Springfield: 0.5"
Belchertown: 1"
Chesterfield: 1.5"
Sterling: 0.5"
Taunton: 1"
Sudbury: 2"
Ashland: 2"
Fitchburg: 0.6"
Lexington: 1.6"
Wellesley: 1.3"
Westborough: 1.7"
Cambridge: 0.9"
Connecticut
Simsbury: 2"
Staffordville: 1.8"
Rhode Island
West Greenwich: 2"
Scituate: 1"
Westerly: 0.6"