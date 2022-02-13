Local

snowfall totals

Snowfall Totals: Here's How Much Has Already Fallen in Massachusetts

Some areas are expected to see as much as a half a foot of snow Sunday

By Marc Fortier

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Snow started falling on Sunday morning in parts of New England.

Some areas are expected to see as much as a half a foot of snow by the time the storm is done. The snowfall totals and scope of the storm have risen from what was originally anticipated.

Here's a look at some of those snowfall totals from cities and towns across New England as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Massachusetts

Monson: 2.3"

Hopkinton: 1.3"

Norton: 2"

Amesbury: 1.5"

Mendon: 2"

Lexington: 1.9"

Wellesley: 2"

Lunenburg: 0.5"

Southwick: 0.3"

West Springfield: 0.5"

Belchertown: 1"

Chesterfield: 1.5"

Sterling: 0.5"

Taunton: 1"

Sudbury: 2"

Ashland: 2"

Fitchburg: 0.6"

Lexington: 1.6"

Wellesley: 1.3"

Westborough: 1.7"

Cambridge: 0.9"

Connecticut

Simsbury: 2"

Staffordville: 1.8"

Rhode Island

West Greenwich: 2"

Scituate: 1"

Westerly: 0.6"

