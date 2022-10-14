Some Areas Saw 3 Inches of Rain Overnight. How Much Did You Get?

Many areas saw between 2 and 3 inches of rain overnight as steady, heavy showers moved through the region.
And it's not over yet. Parts of Massachusetts and Maine could see up to 6 inches before it's all over.
Here's a quick look at how much rain fell in some parts of Massachusetts as of 7 a.m., per the National Weather Service:
- Rowley: 1.9"
- Colrain: 1.86"
- Ashfield: 1.66"
- Greenfield: 1.22"
- Shutesbury: 1.96"
- Northfield: 1.17"
- Ashburnham: 1.33"
- Athol: 1.05"
- Sterling: 1.22"
- Fitchburg: 1.2"
- Westminster: 1.14"
- Leominster: 1.32"
- Princeton: 1.38"
- Royalston: 1.28"
- Reading: 1.57"
- Burlington: 1.08"
- Wayland: 1.3"
- Tewksbury: 1.3"
- Bradford: 1.49"
- West Newbury: 1.4"
- Haverhill: 1.46"
- Methuen: 1.31"
- Groveland: 1.47"
- Beverly: 1.79"
- Salisbury: 1.22"
- Newburyport: 1.52"
- Danvers: 1.06"
- Amesbury: 1.7"
- Lynn: 1.59"
- Peabody: 1.75"
- Huntington: 2"
- Tolland: 1.36"
- Amherst: 1.14"
- Belchertown: 1.33"
- Easthampton: 1.62"
- Florence: 1.44"
- Northampton: 1.34"
- Holyoke: 1.29"
- Westfield: 1.2"
- Mendon: 1.05"
- Webster: 1.19"
- Northbridge: 1.19"
- Douglas: 1.17"
- Worcester: 1.12"
- Dedham: 1.91"
- Sharon: 1.54"
- Millis: 1.06"
- Westwood: 1.63"
- Canton: 1.77"
- Wrentham: 1.49"
- Walpole: 1.36"
- Watertown: 1.3"
- Waltham: 1"
- Melrose: 1.09"
- Malden: 1.1"
- Somerville: 1.09"
- Lexington: 1.34"
- Woburn: 1.32"
- Boston: 1"
- Chelsea: 1.17"
- Milton: 1.49"
- North Weymouth: 1.55"
- North Dighton: 2.09"
- Berkely: 2.46"
- Norton: 2.06"
- West Bridgewater: 2.01"
- Abington: 1.82"
- Bridgewater: 1.82"
- Hanover: 1.51"
- Brockton: 2.02"
- Plymouth: 1.36"
- Scituate: 1.22"
- Duxbury: 1.09"
- Kingston: 1.16"
- Fairhaven: 1.87"
- Dartmouth: 2.66"
- Somerset: 1.93"
- Swansea: 1.93"
- Wareham: 1.3"
- Bourne: 1.06"
- Chilmark: 2.06"
- Shirley: 1.18"
- Ashby: 1.5"