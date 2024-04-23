indecent assault

Unlicensed chiropractor assaulted 2 women at his Somerville home, DA says

Jose Mendez was charged with indecent assault and battery, indecent exposure and operating as an unlicensed chiropractor, officials said

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

An unlicensed chiropractor inappropriately touched two women he was treating at his home in Somerville, Massachusetts, authorities said Tuesday.

Jose Mendez was running the unlicensed business, apparently through word of mouth, out of his home on Cross Street, according to Somerville police and the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. The 60-year-old allegedly touched the two women inappropriately and exposed himself to one of the women.

Mendez was charged with indecent assault and battery, indecent exposure and operating as an unlicensed chiropractor, officials said. He faced the charges in Somerville District Court last week and was ordered held on bail at $5,500, to stay away from the alleged victims and to stop operating as a chiropractor.

It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges. He's due back in court May 14.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The scope of Mendez' business remained under investigation, authorities said.

More Somerville news

Massachusetts Apr 21

One person rescued from Somerville house fire

Somerville Apr 12

Teenager hospitalized after shooting and rollover crash in Somerville

Somerville Apr 11

Some Somerville residents saw ‘astronomically' high water bills after meter replacements

This article tagged under:

indecent assaultSomerville
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us