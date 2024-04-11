Some Somerville residents saw ‘astronomically' high water bills after meter replacements

Skyrocketing water bills have some residents in Somerville, Massachusetts, going as far as to change their daily habits to keep costs in check.

“We even stopped showering every day.”

That’s what one Somerville resident says they have to do now that their water bill increased by hundreds of dollars within the past few months. And she’s not alone - Somerville City Councilor at-large Kristen Stezo says some residents experienced bills increased by thousands.

The City of Somerville’s Water and Sewer Department says while water meters were accurately reading water usage- the transponders were not sending those readings to the billing department. Water meters were then replaced as part of a City Wide Water Meter Replacement Project.

“It’s astronomically jumped,” said Cassie Kelley whose family has lived in Somerville for generations, dating all the way back to 1919.

“We’re not talking about $50 or $60 here we’re talking anywhere from $200 to $465,” said Kelley.

Some meter readings have been higher and others lower than usual. Some residents say they’ve noticed hundreds of dollars knocked off their bills, and others say they’ve noticed the exact opposite.

“I’ve heard residents with bills over in the thousands,” said Ann Sinatra.

It’s a problem spilling throughout into areas in the state as well, including in Halifax and Newton. Last year, NBC10 Boston reported on residents in Newton experiencing water bills in the tens of thousands after the water company replaced the meters.

In Somerville, the city’s Water and Sewer department encourages residents to check for leaks near toilets and faucets - a fix that could save nearly 10% on the water bill.

Now the good news is that Water and Sewer says while bills following the water replacement may be higher, customers should expect their subsequent bill to reflect the actual meter reading.

