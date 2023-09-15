Son indicted on second-degree murder charges in mother's beating death

A man has been indicted second-degree murder charges for allegedly beating his mother to death in Hudson, New Hampshire, in July, according to the New Hampshire Attorney General's Office.

Investigators allege that Grant DeGiacomo, 26, beat his mother Christine DeGiacomo, 57, to death in her home on Shoal Creek Road in July. She was pronounced dead after being rushed to Southern New Hampshire Medical Center.

Grant DeGiacomo was at the home at the time his mother was found and detained until his arrest the following day, New Hampshire Attorney General's Office told NBC10 Boston.

A grand jury out of Hillsborough County District Court indicted Grant DeGiacomo on two alternative counts of second-degree murder. He is accused of both knowingly and recklessly causing her death "under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to the value of human life."

Grant DeGiacomo is being held without bail. He is scheduled for arraignment on his indictments on Sept. 28.