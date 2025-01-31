Vt. man dies in crash on I-89 in South Burlington

A man died when his pickup truck crashed driving south on Interstate 89 in South Burlington, Vermont, on Friday, police said.

The driver was identified as Edward T. Bolin, a 51-year-old from Winooski. His Ford F-150 crashed at the offramp of Exit 13 about 5:52 a.m., according to Vermont State Police.

The crash remained under investigation as of Friday evening, and police didn't share what they suspected led to the crash. Weather and road conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash.