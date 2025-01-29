New details in South End killing as man pleads not guilty to murder

The man now accused of killing a woman with whom he shared three children after her body was found last month at a luxury apartment in Boston's South End appeared in court Wednesday.

Shantel Gillespie, 30, was found dead on Dec. 12, and a criminal complaint filed in court showed she had been suffocated and had blunt-force injuries to her head. A murder charge against Eric McPhail, the father of Gillespie's children, was revealed Tuesday night.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

McPhail, 37, appeared in court Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty and was ordered held without bail.

McPhail had a history of violence against Gillespie, according to the complaint, and she had taken out restraining orders against him.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline by calling 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), visiting www.thehotline.org or texting LOVEIS to 22522.

Handout Shantel Gillespie

Her sisters spoke outside of court, saying that Gillespie had just completed her nursing program coursework at Labouré College of Healthcare and worked at Boston Children's Hospital.

"She will be missed dearly and our family will ensure that her memory lives on," Shanakay Gillespie said.

The hospital released a statement calling her a valued and committed member of the team.

"Her sudden passing is a tremendous loss to our organization, and we extend our deepest sympathies to her family," the Boston Children's Hospital statement said.

Boston police are investigating the death of a woman in a South End apartment.

The apartment building where Gillespie was found dead is known as The Harris, and tenants told NBC10 Boston the incident was very surprising.

"It's obviously very upsetting, and all my condolences to the family," said building resident Victoria Izzo. "Definitely a little nerve-wracking."

"This is very dramatic and traumatic," added resident Jamelle Davis. "You would not think something like that would happen where you stay at."

"I came down to a whole bunch of cops, more cops outside," said Michael Dzialo, who also lives in the building.

"I don't quite know what to make of it, I mean a loss of life is absolutely tragic" said Fraser Simpson, another resident. "It's very surprising and very different to anything I would have expected in this neighborhood."

Police are asking for anyone with information on Gillespie's death to call 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can be called in to the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word "TIP" to 27463.