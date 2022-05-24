State Education Board to Meet on Future of Boston Public Schools

State education officials are slated to meet Tuesday after a scathing report found that the Boston Public School District needs “immediate improvement.”

The 200-page report does outline some positives, including that over the past several years, under outgoing Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius’ leadership, BPS has successfully launched several new district-wide initiatives and has further advanced others.

But the report also found that the district has "failed to effectively serve its most vulnerable students, carry out basic operational functions, and address systemic barriers to providing an equitable, quality education.”

How to improve the district will be the central focus of the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education's meeting Tuesday morning.

The director of a family advisory board for the group, “School Facts Boston,” said that while these issues continue to be discussed on paper and in meetings, the students continue to suffer.

“Many committees and state officials and elected officials continue these dialogues, but the urgency and the political will seems to be lacking for these issues to be addressed in the way that is really most responsible and accountable and just the right way to serve Boston students and families in the way that they deserve," said Vernee Wilkinson of School Facts Boston.

While receivership is one avenue that has been floated as an option by Massachusetts education officials, the report does not directly address whether the board will recommend receivership.