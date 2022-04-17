Delays at Boston's Logan Airport After State Police Bomb Squad Examines Suspicious Item

Some travelers were forced to evacuate Boston's Logan Airport on Easter Sunday after a potentially suspicious item was discovered inside a piece of luggage.

Massachusetts State Police said their bomb squad was called to Terminal A around 4:05 p.m. Sunday after TSA agents who were screening checked luggage for a Delta flight observed a potentially suspicious item in a bag.

Troopers responded and evacuated the terminal as they investigated the object and swept the area.

Video posted to social media showed a long, crowded line of people exiting Terminal A. In the video, a Logan employee can be heard over the airport's loud speaker telling everyone they must exit the secure checkpoint, including any employees or staff personnel, and be rescreened by TSA agents.

"You have to exit, this is mandatory," the speaker says.

Another video posted on social media also shows a crowded sidewalk outside the terminal. State police said people were evacuated to the sidewalk.

After an investigation and research, state police said it was determined that the item in question was a Play Station video game console with a degraded condition caused by age or damage.

According to state police, the condition of the console caused abnormalities in the image produced when it was x-rayed, prompting the screeners’ concern.

Troopers gave the all-clear shortly after 5 p.m. and passengers were allowed to re-enter the terminal. Massachusetts Port Authority confirmed the incident had been cleared by state police.

Following the all-clear, Delta told NBC10 Boston that the airline is holding flights when they can to ensure passengers who were forced to evacuate can make their flights.

If the airline cannot hold flights -- due to crew time limits or something of that nature -- passengers will be rebooked, Delta said.

It was not immediately clear how much of a delay this incident caused as people traveled on Easter Sunday but there were still visibly long lines at 6:30 p.m. Some travelers told NBC10 Boston they had been delayed over an hour.

Long lines and confusion at @BostonLogan after Terminal A was evacuated while @MassStatePolice investigated a suspicious item in luggage. The item has been cleared and check-in is resuming but some travelers tell us they have been delayed over an hour. pic.twitter.com/Nky4Jcdgvf — Bianca Beltrán (@BiancaNBCBoston) April 17, 2022

The incident caused confusion and fear at the airport on a Sunday holiday and also just one day before the Boston Marathon.

A traveler who was inside Terminal A when law enforcement entered the airport told NBC10 Boston there was panic, with people running and leaving things behind. He even saw one man fall down.

Photos shared with NBC10 Boston by another traveler showed an empty terminal, with unattended baggage strewn about and line dividers knocked to the ground. Sheryl Ding said she took the pictures when she realized she wasn't in imminent danger.