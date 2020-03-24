Stay-At-Home Advisory, Non-Essential Shutdown to Begin in Mass. Tuesday

An order mandating all Massachusetts businesses not involved in the fight against COVID-19 and an advisory urging residents to stay at home were set to go into effect Tuesday.

The measures, announced by Gov. Charlie Baker Monday, were set to take effect at 12 p.m.

Under the order, only essential businesses will be permitted to remain open until April 7.

Essential businesses include supermarkets and the businesses that support them, pharmacies, gas stations, and manufacturers of medical supplies and pharmaceuticals. Although medical marijuana facilities will be allowed to stay open, recreational pot shops are considered nonessential and must close, he said. Restaurants will be allowed to stay open for takeout and delivery only. Here's a list of who can stay open.

Non-essential businesses and organizations that do not provide "COVID-19 essential services" were expected to close down to workers, customers and the public by noon. Those businesses able to continue operations remotely were encouraged to do so.

Many at home are asking when life will return to normal, but not even Mayor Marty Walsh knows that answer.

In a press conference Monday, Baker said the stay-at-home advisory urges residents to "limit all unnecessary activities" but stressed he wasn't seeking to mandate that people stay indoors.

"We're asking everyone to use their common sense, think about the impact this virus is having on the sick and elderly, and to limit their interactions with other people," Baker said.

The governor said people can still go for a walk "around the block or at the park," but urged those at the park not to engage in activities that involve close personal contact, including basketball and football.

The order on non-essential business -- which will impact businesses from salons and movie theaters to recreational marijuana shops -- has some owners concerned about their employees as well as their bottom line.

On Monday, health officials announced that four more people had died from the coronavirus in Massachusetts, bringing the statewide total to nine. There are now a total of 777 coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up 131 since Sunday.