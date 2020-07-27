Local

Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

Boston has designated 21 cooling centers to remain open through Tuesday

By Nia Hamm

GLOUCESTER – JULY 18: A woman helps her daughter with sunscreen as they arrive at Good Harbor Beach in Gloucester, MA on July 18, 2020. She said, “I’m grateful that it’s residents only and we don’t have to wait in traffic.” Beach parking lots will be closed to non-residents in Gloucester this weekend, reports of excessive traffic from residents prompted the closures that will be in place on July 18 and 19. Several days of hot and humid weather are on tap, the worst to come on Sunday and Monday when temperatures are predicted to reach near 100 degrees. (Photo by Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

This hot summer weather is great for having fun in the sun. But it can also be harmful if we stay in the sun or outside too long. 

This is the second weekend in a row that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has declared a citywide heat emergency. If you’re in need of a place to stay cool, Boston has 21 designated cooling centers through Tuesday. 

A full list of centers including hours of operation is available here.

Residents are being asked to call ahead since community centers are limited to 40 percent capacity, per coronavirus safety restrictions. Visitors will be screened before entry and must wear a mask, maintain 6 feet of distance from others, wash their hands often and bring their own water.

The City's two outdoor pools, BCYF Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and the BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End, have reopened since the last heat emergency, offering another way for folks to cool off. Open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. visitors must register for a swim time slot at Boston.gov/BCYF-Summer.

Two public pools will reopen Wednesday in Boston, but there are some strict changes.

There are a number of heat-related illnesses folks are at risk of in this heat - particularly heat stroke. Signs to look out for, per the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, are listed below. 

CDC Signs of Heat Stroke

  • High temperature 104+
  • Hot Red Dry or damp skin
  • Fast Strong pulse
  • Headache 
  • Dizziness
  • Nausea 
  • Confusion 
  • Losing consciousness

The Boston Public Health Commission offered the following ways to lower risk of heat stroke and other illnesses.

Boston Public Health Safety Tips

  • Stay out of the sun
  • Wear protective clothing like long sleeves ad hats
  • Check in on elderly family and friends 
  • Stay inside when you can 
  • Don’t leave pets alone
  • Stay hydrated 

Officials suggest rest if you are feeling ill and to call 911 if symptoms persist.

