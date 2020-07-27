Staying Safe in Extreme Heat

This hot summer weather is great for having fun in the sun. But it can also be harmful if we stay in the sun or outside too long.

This is the second weekend in a row that Boston Mayor Marty Walsh has declared a citywide heat emergency. If you’re in need of a place to stay cool, Boston has 21 designated cooling centers through Tuesday.

A full list of centers including hours of operation is available here.

Residents are being asked to call ahead since community centers are limited to 40 percent capacity, per coronavirus safety restrictions. Visitors will be screened before entry and must wear a mask, maintain 6 feet of distance from others, wash their hands often and bring their own water.

The City's two outdoor pools, BCYF Clougherty Pool in Charlestown and the BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End, have reopened since the last heat emergency, offering another way for folks to cool off. Open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. visitors must register for a swim time slot at Boston.gov/BCYF-Summer.

Two public pools will reopen Wednesday in Boston, but there are some strict changes.

There are a number of heat-related illnesses folks are at risk of in this heat - particularly heat stroke. Signs to look out for, per the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, are listed below.

CDC Signs of Heat Stroke

High temperature 104+

Hot Red Dry or damp skin

Fast Strong pulse

Headache

Dizziness

Nausea

Confusion

Losing consciousness

The Boston Public Health Commission offered the following ways to lower risk of heat stroke and other illnesses.

Boston Public Health Safety Tips

Stay out of the sun

Wear protective clothing like long sleeves ad hats

Check in on elderly family and friends

Stay inside when you can

Don’t leave pets alone

Stay hydrated

Officials suggest rest if you are feeling ill and to call 911 if symptoms persist.