Stella Restaurant in Boston’s South End Is Closing for Good

A popular Italian restaurant in the South End of Boston is shutting down permanently.



According to a source, Stella Restaurant on Washington Street is closing today, with a Facebook post from the place saying that "It is with a heavy heart and tears in our eyes that we announce the closing of Stella Restaurant and Bar. Today will be our last night... Please know that this was not in our control we had hoped to come out of this stronger." No specific reason was given for the closure of the dining spot, nor is it known what might become of the space, so keep checking back for updates.



Stella Restaurant, which first opened in 2005, has been known in part for its seasonal Italian dishes, and extensive wine list.



The address for Stella is 1525 Washington Street, Boston, MA, 02118.



