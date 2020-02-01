Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Dudley

Stolen Car, Several Vehicle Break-ins Reported in Dudley

Police believe the thefts occurred between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m. Saturday morning

By Alec Greaney

By Alec Greaney

A stolen car and several other vehicle break-ins were reported in Dudley early Saturday morning, police say.

These break-ins all occurred in the area of Corbin Road and Dudley-Oxford Road and are suspected to have occurred between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday, according to Dudley Police Chief Steve Wojnar.

The stolen car, a red 2010 Nissan Maxima with Massachusetts plates, was reported taken from a home on Corbin Road.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Dartmouth 2 hours ago

Man Arrested for Firing Gun Inside Home in Dartmouth

weather new england 3 hours ago

Historically Warm January Comes to an End

The other break-ins were from cars parked in the owners’ driveways or nearby their homes, police said. Money was reported stolen from most of the cars.

Police noted the best way to prevent such break-ins is to keep vehicles locked and avoid leaving valuables inside. If valuable items must be in the car, they should be hidden or locked in the trunk.

Any residents with potential information is asked to call the Dudley Police at 508-943-4411 option 0. 

This article tagged under:

Dudleycar-break-insbreak ins
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us