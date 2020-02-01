Stolen Car, Several Vehicle Break-ins Reported in Dudley

A stolen car and several other vehicle break-ins were reported in Dudley early Saturday morning, police say.

These break-ins all occurred in the area of Corbin Road and Dudley-Oxford Road and are suspected to have occurred between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday, according to Dudley Police Chief Steve Wojnar.

The stolen car, a red 2010 Nissan Maxima with Massachusetts plates, was reported taken from a home on Corbin Road.

The other break-ins were from cars parked in the owners’ driveways or nearby their homes, police said. Money was reported stolen from most of the cars.

Police noted the best way to prevent such break-ins is to keep vehicles locked and avoid leaving valuables inside. If valuable items must be in the car, they should be hidden or locked in the trunk.

Any residents with potential information is asked to call the Dudley Police at 508-943-4411 option 0.