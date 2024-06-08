Massachusetts

Stoneham police take armed, barricaded subject into custody

The incident was safely resolved around 12:45 p.m. Saturday

By Marc Fortier

Stoneham Police

Police safely took an armed man who had barricaded himself inside a local home into custody on Saturday afternoon.

Stoneham police said they responded to a home on Broadway around 11 a.m. for a mental health call. A man had barricaded himself inside the residence and was armed with a knife. Responding officers contained the situation and ensured that there was no threat to the surrounding neighborhood.

The Northeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council SWAT Team also responded to the scene with its specialized negotiations team.

SWAT team members were able to deescalate the situation, and the man was taken into custody around 12:45 p.m. without further incident. He was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

No further details were released.

