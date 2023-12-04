Storm drops 9 inches of snow in parts of New England, closing schools, leaving 40,000 without power

Parts of northern New England received up to 9 inches of snow overnight, while the stubborn storm system brought only rain to most of the Greater Boston region.

Hundreds of schools closed and over 40,000 customers were left without electricity as a result.

East Cabot, Vermont, got 9 inches of snow, with other areas of northern Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine topping out at 8 inches. Southern areas of all three states received between 1 and 3 inches.

Many New England ski areas got blasted with snow, including Maine's Sunday River, New Hampshire's Loon Mountain and Smugglers' Notch in Vermont.

❄️ Current situation, with 8-12" on the way overnight. pic.twitter.com/RG9dpyStyg — Sunday River (@sundayriver) December 3, 2023

School closings were reported across the three northern New England states.

Some power outages were also reported. About 25,000 customers were without power in Maine on Monday morning, another 11,000 in Vermont and 6,000 in New Hampshire.

In Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island, meanwhile, it was mostly a rain event.

Here's a look at snow totals across the region, according to the National Weather Service:

Maine

Farmington: 8"

Skowhegan: 6"

Kingsbury: 6"

Auburn: 5"

Dover-Foxcroft: 4.5"

Hope: 4"

Lisbon: 3.8"

Madrid: 3.1"

East Baldwin: 2.8"

Mechanic Falls: 1.1"

Portland: 1.2"

New Hampshire

Madison: 8"

Albany: 6"

Brookfield: 3"

Freedom: 1.8"

Center Sandwich: 1.5"

Hillsborough: 1.4"

Vermont

East Cabot: 9"

Albany: 8.8"

Greensboro: 8.7"

Norwich: 7.3"

Lunenberg: 7"

Eden: 7"

Landgrove: 7"

Johnson: 6.5"

Rochester: 6"

Tunbridge: 5.9"

Northfield: 5.7"

Newport Center: 5"

Waterbury Center: 5"

South Royalton: 4.8"

Orleans: 4"

Duxbury: 3.8"

Sutton: 3.6"

Island Pond: 3.5"

Marshfield: 3"

Morrisville: 3"

Bradford: 2.5"

St. Johnsbury: 2.3"

Wilmington: 2"

Shrewsbury: 1.8"

Williston: 1"