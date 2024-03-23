Storm to bring large amount of rain to New England on Saturday

And you thought winter was over.

Our storm started as snow – with a coating to as much as an inch in spots overnight – but the second act promises to deliver in the rain department. Some colder holdouts in Northern Mass and Southern New Hampshire are over to ice this morning, but even here, the temps will gradually warm as we transition to rain.

See all the weather alerts here.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The heaviest rain will fall this afternoon, with a few embedded thunderstorms (because why not?) by this evening as the storm is booted offshore. Our biggest concern going forward is the threat for flooding rain in these downpours. Rivers and streams will be on the rise through the night (even after the heaviest rain departs) and into tomorrow. Basements, backyards, and intersections may flood this evening during the passage of the storms. All told, up to 3” of rain may fall in spots. Most of us range between 1-2” of rain.

Gusty wind is tricky. Where we surge into the 50s on the South Shore, Cape Cod, and the Islands, we could see gusts near 40-50 at times, mostly near the water’s edge. Elsewhere, this isn’t a wind issue at all. In fact, north and west of Boston, the temps hardly make it into the 40s.

Winds turn late tonight and come in from the north. Rain departs after 10pm and skies partially clear. Sunday dries out, but I’m hesitant to call it sunny. On Cape Cod, we’ll barely see any rays. And the breezes will stay stiff and chilly. Ditto for Monday.

Next week is not looking pretty. We may hold back the showers until Wednesday, but the clouds will have the upper hand along the coast. Eventually, those clouds will bring showers that carry into the end of the workweek. Nothing too intense this time around, but it’s a drab, cool (40s) look to the week.

Be safe this weekend and try and stay dry.