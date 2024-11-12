3 hurt, 1 critically, in Mass. abandoned mill collapse

Three workers were hurt, one critically, in a partial collapse at an abandoned paper mill in Russell, Massachusetts, Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident at Strathmore Mill #1 resulted in Woronoco Road being closed indefinitely, according to the Russell - Montgomery Police Department. All three of the workers were expected to survive.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the partial collapse; police said more information would be released Thursday.

They shared a picture showing part of a roof collapsed at the abandoned paper mill. Anyone caught trespassing on the site may be arrested, police said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Russell is west of Springfield, Massachusetts.