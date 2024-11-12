Massachusetts

3 hurt, 1 critically, in Mass. abandoned mill collapse

Police shared a picture showing part of a roof collapsed at the abandoned Strathmore Mill #1

By Asher Klein

A partially collapsed building in Russell, Massachusetts, on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
Handout

Three workers were hurt, one critically, in a partial collapse at an abandoned paper mill in Russell, Massachusetts, Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident at Strathmore Mill #1 resulted in Woronoco Road being closed indefinitely, according to the Russell - Montgomery Police Department. All three of the workers were expected to survive.

It wasn't immediately clear what led to the partial collapse; police said more information would be released Thursday.

They shared a picture showing part of a roof collapsed at the abandoned paper mill. Anyone caught trespassing on the site may be arrested, police said.

Russell is west of Springfield, Massachusetts.

