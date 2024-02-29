Strong winds knock down large tree in Dover, leave residents without power

The strong winds overnight knocked down a large tree in Dover, Massachusetts, and left some residents without power.

The tree blocked Farm Street Thursday morning after it fell on top of power lines, dragging them to the ground. Branches and debris was seen spread along the road.

Police blocked off portion of that busy road between Junction Street and Fox Run Road to keep drivers away.

This is just one of several examples of damage as winds continue to blow Thursday, causing wide-spread power outages across the state. More than 17,000 customers are currently without power.

The number is a lot smaller in Dover. There are 93 customers without electricity, or what equates to about 4% of the town.

Utility crews are making the rounds to try to restore power. However, it could be a while before repairs are made and a cleanup.