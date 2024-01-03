Student found with gun at Boston high school

A student was found with a gun at a high school in Boston's Back Bay on Wednesday, according to Boston Public Schools.

Snowden International School was locked down for about an hour after the student was found with a gun on school property, the head of school said in a letter to the community. No one was hurt.

Boston police confirmed arresting a boy with a gun in the area of 150 Newbury Street after being called about 11:45 a.m.

NBC10 Boston The Snowden International School in Boston's Back Bay on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.