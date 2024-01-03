Back Bay

Student found with gun at Boston high school

Boston police confirmed arresting a boy with a gun in the area of 150 Newbury Street after being called about 11:45 a.m.

By Asher Klein

Police at the Snowden International School in Boston's Back Bay on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

A student was found with a gun at a high school in Boston's Back Bay on Wednesday, according to Boston Public Schools.

Snowden International School was locked down for about an hour after the student was found with a gun on school property, the head of school said in a letter to the community. No one was hurt.

Boston police confirmed arresting a boy with a gun in the area of 150 Newbury Street after being called about 11:45 a.m.

The Snowden International School in Boston's Back Bay on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
NBC10 Boston
The Snowden International School in Boston's Back Bay on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

This article tagged under:

Back BayBostonBoston Police DepartmentBoston Public SchoolsCOPLEY SQUARE
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us