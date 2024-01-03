Student found with gun at Boston high school

A student was found with a gun at a high school in Boston's Back Bay on Wednesday, according to Boston Public Schools.
Snowden International School was locked down for about an hour after the student was found with a gun on school property, the head of school said in a letter to the community. No one was hurt.
Boston police confirmed arresting a boy with a gun in the area of 150 Newbury Street after being called about 11:45 a.m.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated.