Students Plan Walkout During MCAS Testing in Boston

High school students in Boston plan to protest the standardized MCAS test as Massachusetts education officials consider raising the minimum scores needed to graduate.
Students at the Snowden International School near Copley Square planned their protest for when the school is scheduled to administer the physics MCAS to students at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. The demonstration comes ahead of a vote on graduation requirements regarding minimum test scores later this month.
Student organizers are calling on their classmates to refuse to take the test and instead walkout of school to the front steps of the Boston Public Library. They plan to offer anyone walking by the opportunity to take sample MCAS tests and participate in live physics experiments.
The students argue that MCAS forces their teachers to put too much emphasis on teaching to standardized tests that aren’t considered by colleges. They also argue that the testing system is eroding the equity and quality of their education.
The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education cited research that they say indicates MCAS scores predict students’ long-term success, but some students disagree.