Boston Public Schools

Wu to Make ‘Major' BPS Facilities Announcement Thursday

This news conference comes on the heels of Mayor Wu’s plan to spend $788 million on school capital projects

By Jeff Saperstone

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu is expected to make a "major announcement" Thursday regarding Boston Public Schools facilities, according to her office.

Wu will is scheduled to make the announcement at 10:30 a.m. at the McKinley Elementary School in Boston's South End. She will be joined by Boston Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius, School Committee Chair Jeri Robinson, Chief of Operations Dion Irish, Boston Teachers Union President Jessica Tang, and other school community members.

This news conference comes on the heels of the mayor’s plan to spend $788 million on school capital projects. The money would be used on construction projects at six schools in Boston — including the McKinley School, according to the Boston Globe. A 2017 study showed that many Boston Public School buildings were in poor condition.

