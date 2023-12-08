Surveillance video shows debris crashing through Alewife MBTA station roof in February

Surveillance footage released Friday shows the moment debris came crashing down from the Alewife MBTA parking garage after a driver crashed into a concrete barrier in February, closing the Cambridge, Massachusetts, station.

The crash on Feb. 4 sent a 10,000-pound piece of concrete tumbling down from the roof of the parking garage, smashing into the roof of the station.

A child was sent to the hospital after she was hit with glass, but no other serious injuries were reported.

The surveillance video released Friday shows the moment the debris falls into the atrium. One woman can be seen falling to the ground as others scatter. She was able to get up and walk away. The area is left covered in dust and debris.

The station lobby was closed for about two months after the crash for repairs.

The driver was criminally charged, but those charges were dropped after the driver agreed to mental health treatment. Prosecutors have said he intentionally drove into the barrier and was looking to hurt himself.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.