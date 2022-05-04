Local

BOSTON

Suspect Arrested in Shooting at Ruggles MBTA Station

The victim's injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting at the Ruggles MBTA station last month.

MBTA Transit Police said they were called to the station around 6:19 p.m. on April 18 for the shooting, which left one person hurt.

The victim's injuries were described as serious, but not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspect was not identified due to his age. He will face attempted murder and firearms charges.

