Suspect arrested in shooting outside Mattapan nightclub

By Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person has been arrested following a shooting outside of a nightclub in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood overnight.

Police responded to the Macumba Latina nightclub on River Street shortly before 1a.m. on Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and and another person took themselves to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

Police say a firearm was recovered at the scene and one person was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.

