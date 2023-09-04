Suspect arrested in shooting outside Mattapan nightclub

One person has been arrested following a shooting outside of a nightclub in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood overnight.
Police responded to the Macumba Latina nightclub on River Street shortly before 1a.m. on Monday. One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and and another person took themselves to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.
Police say a firearm was recovered at the scene and one person was taken into custody.
The incident remains under investigation.
