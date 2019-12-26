Suspect in Christmas Morning Break-ins Faces Judge

A man who police said broke into about a dozen cars and a garage early Christmas morning in Swampscott, Massachusetts, faced a judge Thursday, as prosecutors outlined his lengthy criminal history and drug addiction.

Dante Diodati, 27, of Gloucester, drove around without a license, breaking into random, unlocked cars, according to prosecutors. He got away with a large TV, gift cards and a video game system, they said.

He was arrested shortly after one of his victims identified him to police.

Prosecutors said Diodati has a 14-page arrest record and a serious drug problem. They said he told police he wanted to steal to get high on heroin.

"Luckily, we just emptied the car a couple hours before," said Todd Flannery, who woke up and found a stranger rummaging through his truck. "He jumped in his car and ended up running over here and headed that way and, by that time, my wife called the police, there were five cruisers in this area and they got him a football field away."

Diodati pleaded not guilty to several charges, including breaking and entering. His bail was set at $10,000 cash.

He's due back in court Jan. 23.