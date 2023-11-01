Suspect in North End shooting held without bail

A North End restaurant owner is being held without bail after a shooting in a popular bakery in Boston.

54-year-old Patrick Mendoza faces multiple charges including carrying a firearm without an FID card, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without an FID card, assault with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder, witness intimidation, and possession of a firearm within 500 ft of a dwelling.

According to court documents, Mendoza rode his bicycle down Hanover Street on July 12 when he saw the victim and started making threats such as “I’m gonna get you” and “I’m gonna kill you (obscenity)! It’s gonna be quick.”

Mendoza then pulled a revolver and the victim fled, taking cover behind parked vehicles and Mendoza shot in his direction three times, according to authorities.

The shots narrowly missed the victim and struck the front window of Modern Pastry, authorities say.

Surveillance and witnesses provided visuals of the incident and a description of the assailant.

He is scheduled to return to court on December 21 for a pre-trial hearing.

“This is an appropriate ruling given the extreme danger of Mr. Mendoza’s actions, which occurred in one of the city’s busiest areas and on one of its busiest streets. To fire shots on any Boston street is intolerable, but add the fact that this area is packed with tourists, diners and residents at all times of the year—and even more so during the summer season—and the danger level ratchets up even higher,” said District Attorney Kevin Hayden.