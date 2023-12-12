Suspect sought after 18-year-old found stabbed to death in Roslindale alley

An 18-year-old is dead after being stabbed Monday in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood. Police are now trying to determine who did it.

The 18-year-old was found in an alleyway behind a fence between a home and a Buddhist temple on Bradeen Street. That area, neighbors said, has been problematic over the years and often frequented by teenagers.

Boston police have not identified the 18-year-old, who they found with a stab wound after they received a call to a section of Bradeen Street at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police believe a knife was used to commit the crime but a weapon hasn't been recovered as of Monday night.

A neighbor, who's lived in the area for 40 years, told NBC10 Boston she is concerned about youth violence.

"Whether it's a stabbing or guns or something, it's very distressful and no one seems to have an answer or a solution as to how do we stop this epidemic or violence," said Patricia Dunn.

No arrests have been made.