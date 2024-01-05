Braintree

Suspected peeping Tom caught on camera in Braintree

Residents are asked to check any home surveillance systems for the alleged peeper, who is described as a male of average height and build

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are searching for a suspected peeping Tom believed involved in several incidents in Braintree, Massachusetts, and released surveillance footage of the suspect Friday.

Investigators said while the motivation is unknown, the person was reported to be watching or filming young women or girls in their homes in two neighborhoods - in the areas of Alida Road and Angela Road. Police said most of the reports are from November 2023 or later, though some may date back to 2021. The incidents have happened from early evening to early morning.

Residents are asked to check any home surveillance systems for the alleged peeper, who is described as a male of average height and build.

In surveillance footage provided by Braintree police, a suspect can be seen walking around homes and yards. In at least one clip he is seen approaching the window of a home and appears to look inside.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Any suspicious activity can be reported to police at 781-794-8620 or, in an emergency, call 911.

More Massachusetts news

Plainville 6 hours ago

FBI, local authorities search property in Plainville as part of ongoing investigation

Boston 8 hours ago

Updated Boston snowfall totals: What to expect from this weekend's big winter storm

car crash 6 hours ago

Driver in Haverhill crash that critically hurt boy charged with OUI

This article tagged under:

Braintreepeeping tom
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us