Holyoke

Third suspect in deadly Holyoke shooting captured, authorities say

The district attorney's office said 28-year-old Kermith Alvarez, of Holyoke, turned himself in on Friday

By Marc Fortier

Authorities say the third suspect in a deadly shooting in Holyoke, Massachusetts, that killed a baby last month has been captured.

Kermith Alvarez, 28, of Holyoke, surrendered to authorities on Friday, the Hampden District Attorney's Office announced. He had been on the run since the Oct. 4 shooting and had been placed on the Massachusetts State Police "10 most wanted" list. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a murder charge.

Meanwhile, the other two suspects were arrested previously and are expected to appear in court on Friday in connection with the case.

Twenty-two-year-old Alejandro Ramos and 30-year-old Johnlius Sanchez are charged with murder for their involvment in the daytime shooting on Sargent Street on Oct. 4.

One of the bullets hit a bus and a pregnant mother in it. She was rushed to the hospital, where her baby was later delivered and died. The mother was also critically injured but is recovering.

Ramos and Sanchez have been held without bail since their arrests.

Authorities said all of the involved suspects are now believed to have been identified and are in custody.

