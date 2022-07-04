Suspicious Man Reportedly Approached Teen in Merrimac

Police in Merrimac, Massachusetts are looking into a report of a suspicious man who allegedly approached a 15-year-old and tried to offer the teen money or a ride.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. near Pine and Church streets. According to the report, the man asked the teen multiple times if they wanted money or a ride. The teen refused the man's offers and was not hurt during the exchange.

The suspect was described as being in his 20s, with bleach blond hair. He was wearing a multi-colored vertical striped tank top and stud earrings, and was last seen driving a silver Toyota sedan with New Hampshire plates and black rims.

Anyone who recognizes the description or with any other information is asked to call police at 978-346-8321.