Elderly dog taken from front yard in Swampscott

Police are searching for two people seen taking a 14-year-old dog from her front yard in Swampscott, Massachusetts Tuesday morning.

Investigators released photos of a man and a woman seen on camera taking the 14-year-old hound mix, Trudy, from the home on Bates Road around 10 a.m. They were driving a white van.

NBC10 Boston Police believe the two people who took a dog out of her front yard in Swampscott were traveling in this white van.

Police say the "beloved family pet" recently had back surgery.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swampscott Police at 781-595-1111.