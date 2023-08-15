Swarming bees sting kids dozens of times at Topsfield camp, 1 hospitalized

A swarm of bees stung kids, one of whom was hospitalized with a severe allergic reaction, at a summer camp in Topsfield, Massachusetts, on Monday, authorities said.

First responders found that a hive had been disturbed at a Tri-Town Council summer camp robotic and engineering workshop at Trinity Church, the Topsfield police and fire departments said Tuesday. Some of the children were stung multiple times, but all involved are recovering.

The coordinator of the camp called 911 to report that more than 20 children had been stung by bees, with one of the campers showing signs of going into anaphylaxis, an allergic reaction that requires medical care, officials said. First responders arrived within two minutes.

One child was rushed to a hospital to be treated for anaphylaxis, officials said.

They didn't share the total number of students who were found to have been stung, but credited camp staff for their quick actions.

"Their swift and decisive actions in recognizing that a hive had been disturbed and removing all children to safety undoubtedly prevented more serious injuries," police and fire officials said in a statement.