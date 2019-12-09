Worcester State

Swastikas Found on Restroom Door at Worcester State University

"Worcester State University does not condone offensive symbols, language or artifacts that disparage or otherwise target an individual, protected group or diverse segments of our population," the school's dean of students said

Swastikas were found on the door of a men's restroom at Worcester State University, according to an email from the school's dean of students.

The swastikas were found on the third floor of the school's Learning Resource Center by an employee, the Telegram & Gazette reported. The email said the swastikas were reported around 3:30 p.m. Friday and removed by facilities staff.

"The University strives to create a welcoming, inclusive learning environment where all students, staff and faculty - regardless of background - can thrive."

University representatives did not return the Telegram & Gazette's requests for comment. The incident remains under investigation.

