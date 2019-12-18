Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Exclusive: Pizza Shop Owner Reflects on Deadly Crash Into Newton Storefront

"We just wanted to get back open, make pizza, serve people," Hedy Jarras said

By Phil Lipof

NBC10 Boston

Hedy Jarras at Sweet Tomatoes

The owner of a pizza shop is speaking out in a rare interview about the horrific night in 2016 when a car crashed through the facade, killing two of her customers and injuring seven others in the West Newton, Massachusetts, eatery.

Sweet Tomatoes owner Hedy Jarras is celebrating 20 years in busines, but the loss of life in the restaurant she built remains impossible to shake.

"We just wanted to get back open, make pizza, serve people," she said.

Local

See Jarras' exclusive interview on NBC10 Boston tonight at 11 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Sweet TomatoesHedy Jarras
