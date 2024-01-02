boston restaurant talk

Taking a look at last week's Massachusetts restaurant openings and closings

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Athan's, KPOT

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between December 25 and December 31, 2023.

Tawakal Halal Cafe in East Boston Is Saying Farewell to Its Home, Hopes to Find a New Location
A Somali restaurant is saying farewell to its home, though it looks like it plans to find a new space.
Full Story

Nouvelle Maison Plans to Open in the Former La Patisserie European Bakery Cafe Space in Winchester
A new French fine foods shop that will also sell bottles of wine and liquor is being planned for the northern suburbs, and it would replace a longtime bakery-cafe that closed a few months ago.
Full Story

BATI Indian Kitchen by Shanti Plans to Open at Hub Hall by North Station in Boston
The people behind a pair of Indian restaurants may be opening a new spot, and this one would be located within a food hall.
Full Story

Athan's Bakery & Cafe in Brighton Closes, Is Looking for New Space
A location of a pair of bakery-cafes has shut down, though it could possibly be returning in a new space.
Full Story

KPOT to Open Locations in Dedham, Malden, and Methuen
A Korean restaurant chain with roots in New York City will be expanding to the local area, bringing at least three outlets to Eastern Massachusetts.
Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

