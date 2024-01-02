Taking a look at last week's Massachusetts restaurant openings and closings

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between December 25 and December 31, 2023.

Tawakal Halal Cafe in East Boston Is Saying Farewell to Its Home, Hopes to Find a New Location

A Somali restaurant is saying farewell to its home, though it looks like it plans to find a new space.

Full Story



Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Nouvelle Maison Plans to Open in the Former La Patisserie European Bakery Cafe Space in Winchester

A new French fine foods shop that will also sell bottles of wine and liquor is being planned for the northern suburbs, and it would replace a longtime bakery-cafe that closed a few months ago.

Full Story



BATI Indian Kitchen by Shanti Plans to Open at Hub Hall by North Station in Boston

The people behind a pair of Indian restaurants may be opening a new spot, and this one would be located within a food hall.

Full Story



Athan's Bakery & Cafe in Brighton Closes, Is Looking for New Space

A location of a pair of bakery-cafes has shut down, though it could possibly be returning in a new space.

Full Story

KPOT to Open Locations in Dedham, Malden, and Methuen

A Korean restaurant chain with roots in New York City will be expanding to the local area, bringing at least three outlets to Eastern Massachusetts.

Full Story

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)