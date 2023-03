All lanes of Interstate 89 were blocked early Monday morning in Hopkinton, New Hampshire, due to a tanker rollover, state troopers said.

The rollover happened near Exit 5, and state troopers reported the lane closures around 5:30 a.m.

#TrafficAlert ⚠️ I-89 Northbound at Exit 5 in Hopkinton; all lanes are blocked due to a tanker rollover. Use caution and seek an alternate route. #NHTraffic #NHSP pic.twitter.com/frMaBNV0Lc — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) March 27, 2023

Drivers were urged to find another route and to use caution in the area.