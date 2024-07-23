Boston Business Journal

TD Bank to close seven branches in Massachusetts

By Trajan Warren

Gary Higgins/Boston Business Journal

TD Bank plans to close seven branches in Massachusetts, including two in Boston.

In a federal regulatory filing, TD Bank listed two branches in Boston, and one each in Belmont, Brewster, Burlington, Lexington and the village of Pocasset in Bourne, for closure in June.  

These seven branches are scheduled to close on Sept. 20, according to data from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Another TD location in Worcester closed on July 12. 

