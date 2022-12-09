Teachers in Medford Plan Stand Outs Friday

Teachers in Medford, Massachusetts have planned to stand outs for Friday morning just before the beginning of class.
The stand outs are expected in front of individual schools in the city, according to the Medford Teachers Association.
Medford officials, as well as the MTA president, are expected to be outside McGlynn Elementary School around 7:30 a.m.
