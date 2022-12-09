Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
MEDFORD

Teachers in Medford Plan Stand Outs Friday

By Matt Fortin

Medford John McGlynn Middle School

Teachers in Medford, Massachusetts have planned to stand outs for Friday morning just before the beginning of class.

The stand outs are expected in front of individual schools in the city, according to the Medford Teachers Association.

Medford officials, as well as the MTA president, are expected to be outside McGlynn Elementary School around 7:30 a.m.

